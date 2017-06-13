The New York Mets placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain Tuesday, one day after he hit two home runs in a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The injury also sent Cabrera to the disabled list last month.

In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled utilityman T.J. Rivera from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Cabrera got off to an ominous start Monday night with his 11th error, four more than the usually sure-handed shortstop made all of last year. Jason Heyward opened the Cubs second with a routine popup and Cabrera bumped into third baseman Jose Reyes as they settled under it, with the ball glancing off Cabrera's glove and falling to the ground.

Cabrera opened the bottom of the second by lining a drive over the right-center field fence. In the fourth, Cabrera did it again for his sixth home run this season and the sixth multihomer game of his career. He also was in the middle of double plays the Mets turned in four straight innings, starting in the third.