Yoenis Cespedes was back in the New York Mets' lineup Tuesday, one day after suffering an injury to his heel and leaving the game early.

Cespedes will start in left field and bat third in New York's lineup against the Chicago Cubs and ace Jon Lester.

After being visited on the field by manager Terry Collins and the trainer in the fifth inning Monday, Cespedes remained in the game before exiting in the sixth.

The Cuban slugger said after the game the heel has bothered him for years, and that he was "just trying to be a little cautious,'' through a translator.

Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return on Saturday from a left hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list for six weeks.