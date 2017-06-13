        <
          Cesar Hernandez (oblique) expected to miss about 6 weeks

          5:24 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez is expected to miss approximately six weeks because of his oblique injury, manager Pete Mackanin told reporters Tuesday.

          Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left oblique strain, but the Phillies were uncertain at the time how long their leadoff hitter would be sidelined.

          Hernandez, 27, suffered the injury while making a throw last week. He is batting .277 with five home runs and a team-leading 40 runs scored this season.

          Hernandez's extended absence could prompt the last-place Phillies to promote second base prospect Scott Kingery, who is batting .306 with 18 home runs and 14 stolen bases for Double-A Reading.

          Kingery, 23, was rated as the Phillies' No. 6 overall prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Keith Law.

