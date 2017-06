Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that starting second baseman Devon Travis will be out for "a while" after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage in his right knee.

Travis, 26, was placed on the 10-day disabled list last week. He had surgery on the same knee in the offseason.

Travis, who has made 46 starts at second base for Toronto this season, is hitting .259 with five home runs and 24 RBIs his season.