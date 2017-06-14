Following their first World Series title in 108 years, the Chicago Cubs shattered championship merchandise records and sold a record amount of rings to its fans. But just in case fans need another thing to buy, the Cubs have one more: The Ivy.

The team emailed corporate partners and season ticket holders on Tuesday offering the Ivy leaves that cover Wrigley Field's outfield walls from the 2016 season. Typically discarded when the ivy turns to red and sheds its leaves in November, the team, after the 2016 historic season, instead chose to collect the leaves for the first time and have them each authenticated with a hologram.

Each leaf costs $200 each plus $15 shipping. The Cubs note that each fan can order up to 10 leaves and that the total leaves collected total 2,016.

The ivy has been part of Wrigley Field since 1937 when then-owner William Wrigley installed it to the beautify the stadium.

The ivy has long been coveted by fans. When Wrigley had ivy on the outside of the stadium it often was stolen. In 2013, two Philadelphia Phillies fans broke into Wrigley Field in the early morning hours in an attempt to pilfer some ivy. The two were caught and charged with trespassing. Charges were eventually dropped when the two agreed to delete cell phone pictures of their unauthorized tour and were banned from Wrigley for a year.

It's not the only championship memorabilia ingenuity out of Chicago in recent years. When the Blackhawks won in 2013, the team sold vials of its melted home ice for $99 each.