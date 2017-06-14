Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig flashed the middle finger on both his hands in the direction of fans at Cleveland's Progressive Field on his way back to the Dodgers' dugout after hitting a two-run homer in the top of the second inning Tuesday night.

Puig rounded the bases after his shot to right-center field gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead, then celebrated briefly with teammates. While continuing toward the dugout, he raised both middle fingers.

While it's unclear which fans the gesture was meant for, there is seating in the dugout suites close to home plate.

The homer was the 10th of the season for Puig.

It has been a relatively uneventful season for Puig, who was sent to the minors last year after he was not dealt at the trade deadline. Puig later said the stint taught him humility.