        <
        >

          After celebrating homer, Yasiel Puig aims obscene gesture toward fans in Cleveland

          play
          Puig flashes middle fingers toward fans in Cleveland (0:22)

          Yasiel Puig connects on a two-run homer in the second inning to open the scoring for the Dodgers, and on his way back to the dugout, he directs his middle fingers toward fans sitting near home plate. (0:22)

          1:46 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig flashed the middle finger on both his hands toward several fans close to the field who were talking to him both before and after his second-inning home run at Cleveland's Progressive Field on Tuesday night.

          "I reacted that way," Puig said through an interpreter after the Dodgers posted a 7-5 win against the Indians. "I stooped to their level."

          Puig's 10th homer of the season gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. After he celebrated briefly with his teammates, the gesture came as he was heading to the dugout.

          Asked if he regretted it, Puig said it happened suddenly.

          "It's something that came out," Puig said. "There's really nothing I can do at this point."

          Asked if he expected to be fined, Puig indicated there's also not much he can do if that happens.

          "I can't not pay it," he said. "[The video is] everywhere. I know I did it. What can we do about it now?"

          Asked if he saw the gesture, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked jokingly, "Are you sure it wasn't No. 1 he was signaling?''

          It has been a relatively uneventful season for Puig, who was sent to the minors last year after he was not dealt at the trade deadline. Puig later said the stint taught him humility.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.