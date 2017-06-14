After getting through the fourth inning, CC Sabathia appears to be in some pain as he walks off the mound and into the dugout. Sabathia would be replaced by Giovanny Gallegos in the fifth. (0:24)

New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia is likely headed to the disabled list after leaving Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a strained left hamstring.

New York manager Joe Girardi said after the Yankees' 3-2 loss in 11 innings that he anticipates Sabathia will be placed on the DL, a disappointing blow for the American League East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

Sabathia left after four innings and said he will have an MRI on Wednesday.

He appeared to be in some discomfort after he walked off the mound to the dugout to close out the fourth. He gave up three hits and one unearned run, in the fourth, and fanned four in his four innings.

Giovanny Gallegos replaced Sabathia in the fifth inning.

Sabathia, who turns 37 next month, had turned his season around and won five straight starts. After opening with a 5.77 ERA and 27 strikeouts to 24 walks in his first seven outings, he has a 0.99 ERA and 35 strikeouts to seven walks in his past six starts. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA overall.

