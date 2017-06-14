After Daniel Murphy requests umpire Alan Porter move from his position in the field, Porter has some harsh words for the Nationals' second baseman. (0:46)

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy downplayed his terse exchange with second-base umpire Alan Porter that went viral Tuesday night.

Murphy and Porter had words during the second inning of the Nationals' 10-5 home victory over the Atlanta Braves. Porter continued to mutter after turning away from Murphy and back to the game.

Murphy had asked Porter to move out of his line of sight.

"Murphy had asked him to move because he didn't want to get blocked if a ball was hit to his right," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "For some reason, he refused to move. I don't understand it. I'm sure he had a reason, but he didn't give that reason to Murph."

Murphy said the exchange was not a big deal.

"Alan and I talked," Murphy said, according to The Washington Post. "I think we both understand we've got a job to do, and we were both able to discuss and work through that. By the end of the game, there were no problems whatsoever. I don't foresee there being any problems in the future, either."

Murphy had three hits -- including a home run and a double -- and two RBIs. He also made two difficult inning-ending plays in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.