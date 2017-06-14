CHICAGO -- The Baltimore Orioles have placed slugging first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique.

The Orioles announced the move before Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Orioles' slugging first baseman, Chris Davis, is going on the 10-day disabled list with a strained oblique. Davis strained his left oblique early in 2014 and the injury lingered all season. G Fiume/Getty Images

Davis left Monday's loss to Chicago after hitting a fly to right with the bases loaded in the third inning. He is batting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBI.

The Orioles also selected infielder David Washington's contract from Triple-A Norfolk and transferred outfielder Anthony Santander from the 10-day to the 60-day DL because of a strained right forearm.