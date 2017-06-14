        <
        >

          James Shields scheduled to start Sunday for White Sox

          7:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- James Shields is ready to return to the Chicago White Sox's rotation.

          The 35-year-old right-hander is scheduled to start Sunday at Toronto after being sidelined the past two months because of a strained right back muscle.

          Shields said Wednesday he feels "pretty good" and is "ready to rock" after three rehab starts for Triple-A Charlotte. He threw 90 pitches, allowing two runs and six hits over five innings, on Tuesday.

          Sidelined since April 16, Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts after a rough first season in Chicago.

