Major League Baseball will hold its first Players Weekend late this summer, an event that will allow athletes to showcase their personalities through minimal uniform restrictions, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday.

The event was negotiated between the league and the players' union and is being planned for Aug. 25-27, according to a memo obtained by Yahoo Sports.

As part of the weekend, a player will be allowed to put one nickname on the back of his jersey, as long as it's not "inappropriate or offensive."

There will be loose color restrictions on things such as cleats, batting gloves and catcher's masks, with the memo saying, according to Yahoo, that the colors only "must avoid interfering with the game and an umpire's ability to make a call. White gloves, wristbands and sleeves are prohibited."

Lastly, players will be able to pay tribute to a person or organization "instrumental to his development" by writing that person's or organization's name on a patch on his jersey during the planned weekend, the memo obtained by Yahoo said.

The jerseys will be sold by MLB, with proceeds going to the Youth Development Foundation, Yahoo reported.