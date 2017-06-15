New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey will be examined by doctors Thursday for what manager Terry Collins called a "tired arm."

Harvey came out of Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs after pitching a season-low four innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, including back-to-back home runs to start the game, and averaged a career-low in fastball velocity.

"We're going to have Matt looked at just as a precaution," Collins said. "He'll go see the doctor. Again, like anything else, when someone is just abnormal. It would be one thing if Matt was 91-92 [miles per hour], but it's another thing when he's 89."

"The last time I threw 87 on a fastball was freshman year of high school," Matt Harvey said after four innings Wednesday, a season-low. Esa/Getty Images

Harvey underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July of 2016.

Wednesday night, he said he was "fatigued" and "tired" and the most concerned he'd been since the surgery.

"It's pretty frustrating," Harvey said. "My arm was not working at all."

