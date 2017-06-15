ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was diagnosed with Grade 2 left hamstring strain Wednesday and could be out at least four weeks.

The Yankees have yet to place Sabathia, whose next scheduled start would have been Sunday, on the disabled list. He injured the hamstring pushing off the mound Tuesday.

Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia had a 0.99 ERA in his six starts prior to straining his hamstring. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

It could be a big loss for the Yankees, who were seeing the left-hander pitch like an ace again in his past six starts (0.99 ERA).

Grade 2 hamstring strains can take four to eight weeks to fully heal. Though normally associated with runners, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said they also can be a difficult challenge for pitchers.

"It can be an issue when it's a push-off leg," Girardi said. "That's the leg you're using to drive downhill and push off on."

Girardi said the team was undecided who would fill his spot in the rotation.