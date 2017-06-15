Mets right-hander Matt Harvey is expected to miss several weeks after an MRI and CT scan on his arm revealed a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, the team said Thursday.

The Mets said Harvey received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will begin rehab until pain-free.

Harvey, 28, lamented his health following a start Wednesday against the Cubs, one that saw him allow three home runs in four innings.

"My arm was just not working at all,'' said Harvey, who had a rib removed last year during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. "I think the last time I threw 87 [mph] with a fastball was probably freshman year of high school.''

Also Thursday, the Mets placed second baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring suffered in Wednesday's game. He also received a PRP injection and will start rehab immediately, the Mets said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.