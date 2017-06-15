        <
        >

          Mets' Matt Harvey out several weeks with stress injury, Neil Walker to DL

          4:34 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Mets right-hander Matt Harvey is expected to miss several weeks after an MRI and CT scan on his arm revealed a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, the team said Thursday.

          The Mets said Harvey received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will begin rehab until pain-free.

          Harvey, 28, lamented his health following a start Wednesday against the Cubs, one that saw him allow three home runs in four innings.

          "My arm was just not working at all,'' said Harvey, who had a rib removed last year during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. "I think the last time I threw 87 [mph] with a fastball was probably freshman year of high school.''

          Also Thursday, the Mets placed second baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring suffered in Wednesday's game. He also received a PRP injection and will start rehab immediately, the Mets said.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.