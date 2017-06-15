Mets right-hander Matt Harvey is expected to miss several weeks after an MRI and CT scan on his arm revealed a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, the team said Thursday.

The Mets said Harvey received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will begin rehab until pain-free.

Harvey, 28, lamented his health following a start Wednesday against the Cubs, one that saw him allow three home runs in four innings.

"My arm was just not working at all,'' said Harvey, who had a rib removed last year during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. "I think the last time I threw 87 [mph] with a fastball was probably freshman year of high school.''

The Mets also placed second baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring suffered in Wednesday's game. He also received a PRP injection and will start rehab immediately, the team said. Walker is not expected back for several weeks.

Also Thursday, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said RHP Noah Syndergaard won't throw for at least another four weeks as he continues to recover from a torn right lat muscle. Syndergaard last pitched April 30, and at the time of the initial diagnosis, he was told not to throw for about six weeks.

