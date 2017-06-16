After getting through the fourth inning, CC Sabathia appears to be in some pain as he walks off the mound and into the dugout. Sabathia would be replaced by Giovanny Gallegos in the fifth. (0:24)

CC Sabathia went on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after the New York Yankees starter was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that could sideline him for at least four weeks.

The big left-hander suffered a Grade 2 strain while pushing off the rubber in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

CC Sabathia has an 0.99 ERA for the Yankees in his past six starts. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

It could be a big loss for the Yankees, who were seeing the left-hander pitch like an ace again in his past six starts (0.99 ERA).

Grade 2 hamstring strains can take four to eight weeks to fully recover. Though normally associated with runners, they also can be a difficult challenge for pitchers, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said

"It can be an issue when it's a push-off leg,'' Girardi said. "That's the leg you're using to drive downhill and push off on.''

New York recalled right-hander Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sabathia's roster spot and also brought up right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A. Cessa might start Saturday or Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.