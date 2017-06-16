New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares broke his left thumb trying to make a diving catch and left Thursday night's 8-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.
Lagares hurt the thumb in the fifth inning when he came up short on Anthony Rendon's bloop single.
The former Gold Glover didn't indicate at first he was hurt, but manager Terry Collins and a trainer went to check on him in the outfield one batter later. Lagares left for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth.
The Mets have been beset by injuries this season. On Wednesday night, pitcher Matt Harvey and second baseman Neil Walker both exited with injuries that will put both of them on the disabled list.
Lagares played because outfielder Michael Conforto missed his fourth straight start with a stiff back.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.