          Rangers' Cole Hamels set for rehab start 6 weeks after injury

          12:38 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels is set for his first rehab start since straining his right oblique about six weeks ago.

          Hamels is expected to throw 55 to 60 pitches for Double-A Frisco on Friday night. The team didn't announce any plan beyond that appearance.

          The four-time All-Star was injured while warming up for a scheduled start May 2 at Houston. It's the first time Hamels has been on the disabled list since the Rangers acquired him at the trading deadline in 2015.

          Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.

