With the game tied at 3 in the bottom of the ninth, Miguel Cabrera rips one to deep right for a home run and a 5-3 win over the Rays. (0:49)

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been struggling with multiple injuries this season, but he refuses to use that as an excuse for what he believes has been a poor season to this point.

The two-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star selection has been dealing with back, oblique and groin strains and picked up a hip flexor issue Thursday.

"I've been struggling," he told reporters after his game-winning, opposite-field home run in the ninth inning lifted the Tigers to a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. "But I always stay positive."

Miguel Cabrera has been dealing with injuries to his back, oblique, groin and hip flexor, but he doesn't plan to take time off if he can help it."If I'm able to go out there and do my job, I'm going to do it," he said. Jon Durr/Getty Images

It was his first home run since May 20.

"The way it is going right now, I wasn't sure it was going to get out," Cabrera said. "I'm dealing with my back every day, but I still have to go out there and play hard."

The injury problems began at the World Baseball Classic, and he spent 10 days on the disabled list in late April. He is currently hitting .280 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

Cabrera said he doesn't plan to take any more time off to heal.

"No, no, no," Cabrera said. "I played with a broken foot. If I'm able to go out there and do my job, I'm going to do it."

Rays manager Kevin Cash is all too aware of that.

"We all know what that man can do," Cash said after Cabrera's home run. "He can hit a homer at any time to any place in any ballpark."

It was the seventh career game-ending home run for Cabrera.

"That was huge for us, and big for him to get off the slide," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's definitely a player who can raise his game under pressure."