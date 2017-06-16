Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with an irregular heartbeat, the team said Friday.

Martinez spent the night in the hospital after leaving Thursday night's game against the Rays in the seventh inning with dizziness and a fast heartbeat.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Martinez was likely to remain in the hospital again Friday night for observation. He described Martinez's health issue as "more scary than the general baseball injury."

Catcher John Hicks was called up from the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens to take Martinez's roster spot.