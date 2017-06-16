        <
          Braves remain hopeful Matt Kemp (hamstring) will avoid disabled list

          6:13 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Braves left fielder Matt Kemp is listed as day-to-day with a sore left hamstring and hopes to avoid the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season.

          Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said the team will wait a couple of days before reassessing Kemp's condition. Danny Santana took his spot in the field for Friday night's game against Miami.

          "His strength is good," Snitker said. "He's got a tweak and a little tightness. It'll be a day-to-day thing for a while."

          Kemp entered Friday ranked fourth in the National League with 19 doubles and sixth with a .327 batting average. Despite missing nine games in April with a sore right hamstring, the slugger leads Atlanta with 32 RBIs and is second with 11 homers.

