ATLANTA -- The Miami Marlins have reinstated first baseman Justin Bour from the 10-day disabled list after he missed eight games because of a bruised left ankle.

The move came before Friday night's game at Atlanta. Catcher Tomas Telis was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

Bour has hit .368 with 13 homers and 31 RBI since April 30.

Manager Don Mattingly said third baseman Martin Prado and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria are on the same timetable as they recover from injuries.

Prado, on the DL twice this season with a strained right hamstring, and Hechavarria, sidelined since May 9 with a strained left oblique, will likely spend several days on rehab assignments at Double-A Jacksonville. Both were set to play their first game Friday.