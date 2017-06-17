PITTSBURGH -- A wild first inning between the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night saw nearly another leadoff home run by first baseman Anthony Rizzo, an ejection of manager Joe Maddon and even a delay to cut off the sleeves of Chicago starter Eddie Butler when he took the mound.

The inning began with Rizzo attempting to hit a third straight home run to lead off a game in his third career game batting atop the lineup. Rizzo hit a 1-1 pitch high down the right-field line, and first-base umpire Clint Fagan immediately declared it fair. But as Rizzo crossed the plate, all four umpires converged near the mound and changed the call to foul.

Cubs starter Eddie Butler makes adjustments to his undershirt as umpires look on Friday night in Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

An upset Maddon got third-base umpire Jeff Kellogg to institute a replay challenge, which upheld the call. Maddon was subsequently kicked out but got his money's worth as he jogged down to Kellogg at third base to argue more.

Rizzo finished his at-bat, this time walking.

Later in the first, with men on first and second base, a bloop by Kyle Schwarber fell in front of left fielder Adam Frazier, freezing Rizzo halfway between second and third. Frazier fired to third, getting Rizzo on the forceout on a close play.

Bench coach Davey Martinez was thinking about challenging but chose not to. The Cubs went on to score three runs in the inning, which ended on a two-run double by Willson Contreras, though he got thrown out at third trying to stretch it.

When the Cubs finally took the field, Butler was asked to cut off his white sleeves -- which some players were wearing under their thrown black uniforms -- delaying an already wacky start to the game.