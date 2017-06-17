        <
          Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner put on DL with muscle strain

          4:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers placed right-handed starter Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left oblique.

          The Rangers purchased the contract of right-hander Ernesto Frieri from Triple-A Round Rock and had him in the bullpen for Saturday night's home game against the Seattle Mariners.

          Cashner (3-6) left his most recent start Wednesday after allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in four innings of a 13-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

          The team designated first baseman-outfielder Peter O'Brien for assignment.

          The Rangers also announced infielder Hanser Alberto, sidelined all season with a right shoulder injury, will have surgery Monday.

