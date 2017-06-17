Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez was released from the hospital Saturday after suffering from a rapid heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats, manager Brad Ausmus told the Detroit Free Press.

Martinez first experienced the symptoms late in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays and was taken to the hospital. He underwent further testing Friday and stayed a second night in the hospital.

Ausmus said Martinez will remain in the Detroit area for rest and further monitoring while the team begins a West Coast road trip starting Monday. During that time, Martinez will remain on the 10-day disabled list.

Martinez, 38, is batting .261/.337/.376 with five home runs in 60 games in this, his 15th big-league season. He's under contract with the Tigers through the end of the 2018 season.

To take Martinez's spot on the roster, the Tigers recalled catcher/first baseman John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.