Mike Trout is set to resume swinging and will travel with the Los Angeles Angels to New York and Boston next week, manager Mike Scioscia said Saturday.

Scioscia said Trout's rehab will include holding a bat early next week to determine how his thumb responds to increased activity.

Trout, the defending American League MVP, had surgery on his torn left thumb ligaments on May 31, after suffering an injury making a head-first slide.

Mike Trout is set to resume swinging and will travel with the Angels to New York and Boston next week as the defending American League MVP continues to recover from thumb surgery. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Trout's initial timetable for return was six to eight weeks, but he said this week that he's hoping to return earlier -- and to play in the All-Star Game.

"It would be pretty cool just to, hopefully, be back by then," Trout said. "Before the All-Star break, right at the All-Star break, just depending on how it goes."

Trout was hitting. 337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs in just 47 games before the injury. Trout is currently second in All-Star voting among AL outfielders, behind the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.