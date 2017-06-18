Chicago White Sox pitcher James Shields has been activated from the disabled list and will start Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shields, 35, has missed the past two months because of a strained right back muscle. The veteran right-hander said Wednesday he is "ready to rock" after three rehab starts for Triple-A Charlotte. He threw 90 pitches, allowing two runs and six hits over five innings, on Tuesday.

Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season.

To make room for Shields on the roster, the White Sox placed right-hander Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.