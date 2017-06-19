        <
          Clayton Kershaw rejected ballhawk Zack Hample's request for Father's Day baseball

          2:35 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Zack Hample, a fan who claims to have collected over 9,000 baseballs at Major League Baseball games, said Clayton Kershaw rejected his request for a special Father's Day ball Sunday.

          Hample, who attended Sunday's Dodgers-Reds game in Cincinnati, claimed in a series of tweets that he asked Kershaw for one of the Father's Day baseballs, only to be turned down by the ace pitcher.

          Hample, attempting to make a logical argument, also jabbed at Kershaw, saying that the star left-hander's "next paycheck shouldn't mean all that much to him, right?"

          Hample made headlines in 2015 when he caught Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit -- a home run -- at Yankee Stadium and negotiated a compensation package from the Yankees in exchange for returning the ball to the now-retired slugger.

          As part of the agreement, the Yankees donated $150,000 to a charity that Hample supports.

          Hample, 39, also drew the ire of the 82nd Airborne Division last year when he sneaked into a game at Fort Bragg that was meant exclusively for military personnel.

