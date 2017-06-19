Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy confirmed that he has a broken wrist.

"We did the cat scan today and it just kind of showed what they saw on the x-ray," said Hardy prior to Monday's series opener against the Cleveland Indians at Camden Yards. "It's a small bone, and it's a non-displaced fracture. They say 4-6 weeks for the bone to heal, and to get back into baseball activities."

The three-time Gold Glover left Sunday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals after being struck in the right wrist by a 94 mile-an-hour fastball from St. Louis starter Lance Lynn in the bottom of the fourth inning. Veteran infielder Ruben Tejada replaced Hardy at shortstop in the sixth inning.

The injury marks the second broken bone in as many years for Hardy, who missed a month and a half last year with a fractured foot. A lifetime .256 hitter who clubbed topped 20 home runs in each of his first three seasons in Baltimore (2011-2013), the 34-year-old Hardy is hitting .211 this year, with three homers and 21 RBI in 64 games.

The struggling Orioles, who've lost 18 of their last 27 games and have fallen from first to fourth place in the American League East, are already without first baseman Chris Davis (oblique) and utility man Ryan Flaherty (shoulder), as well as relievers Zach Britton (forearm) and Darren O'Day (shoulder).