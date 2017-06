Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is not in Monday's lineup at Kansas City after being hit in the back by a pitch Sunday night.

Pedroia was the second batter hit by Astros pitcher James Hoyt in the seventh inning Sunday night.

He was taken to a Houston hospital for X-rays on his rib area after his injury swelled up in the subsequent innings, limiting his range of motion.

Josh Rutledge was penciled in at second base against the Royals, with Pablo Sandoval to play third base.