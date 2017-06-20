San Diego Padres manager Andy Green did little to conceal his feelings about the home plate collision that knocked Austin Hedges out of Monday night's 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs, calling Anthony Rizzo's hit on the Padres catcher "a cheap shot" in his postgame news conference.

"I'm not saying [Rizzo is] a dirty player at all," Green said, as quoted in the San Diego-Union Tribune. "No one is saying that. He clearly deviated from his path to hit our catcher and took our catcher out.

"The rule exists to protect him," Green said of the Major League Baseball rule that aims to keep catchers from getting injured at home plate. "It's a disheartening play."

Under rule 7.13, introduced in 2014, a runner may not run out of direct line to the plate to initiate contact with the fielder, meaning the runner can't go out of his way to plow through the catcher.

Rizzo was attempting to score from third base on a lineout to center field by Kris Bryant in the bottom of the sixth when he slammed into Hedges. Rizzo's left shoulder caught Hedges square in the right thigh and midsection and the San Diego catcher fell over backward, holding onto the ball for an inning-ending double play.

Hedges remained on his knees for several moments before slowly getting to his feet and leaving the game with a bruised thigh. He was replaced by Luis Torrens.

Hedges, who told the Union Tribune after that game that he was feeling "a lot better," said he didn't think the collision was malicious.

"I don't know," Hedges said. "I'd have to take a look at it. I thought I gave him the plate."