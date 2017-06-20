        <
        >

          Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock suffers quad injury during rehab stint

          7:48 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock injured his right quadriceps during his rehab assignment Monday, perhaps delaying his return from the disabled list.

          Pollock, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a groin injury, felt tightness while playing in just his second game for Triple-A Reno. He had hoped to return to the Diamondbacks as early as this weekend.

          Pollock, 29, was batting .299 with two home runs, 26 runs scored and 11 stolen bases before suffering a Grade 1 groin strain on May 14. The Diamondbacks have gone 23-8 without Pollock.

