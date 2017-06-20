Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock injured his right quadriceps during his rehab assignment Monday, perhaps delaying his return from the disabled list.

Pollock, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a groin injury, felt tightness while playing in just his second game for Triple-A Reno. He had hoped to return to the Diamondbacks as early as this weekend.

Pollock, 29, was batting .299 with two home runs, 26 runs scored and 11 stolen bases before suffering a Grade 1 groin strain on May 14. The Diamondbacks have gone 23-8 without Pollock.