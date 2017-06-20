KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Struggling Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left inner ear infection, the team announced Tuesday.

Sandoval has started only three of the past 10 games and is 7-for-35 with two extra-base hits, three walks and 11 strikeouts since returning from a one-month absence due to a sprained knee.

The Red Sox also optioned reliever Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket and called up infielders Deven Marrero and Sam Travis.

Marrero represents a defensive upgrade over Sandoval at third base, but he has produced even less at the plate. In 83 at-bats over 33 games with the Red Sox this season, Marrero is batting .157 with three homers, 11 RBIs and a .497 OPS. Sandoval is batting .212 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a .622 OPS in 99 at-bats over 32 games.

The Red Sox rank last in the majors with a .565 OPS from their third basemen. Last week, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski suggested Sandoval would get another chance to win back the job before the Red Sox look at other alternatives, including a potential trade.

"Third base has been one area I think we still need a spot to kind of see how Pablo plays through this," Dombrowski said. "Starting in spring training, he did very well for us. We were very excited. And I think you also have to remember that Pablo has done everything that we asked him to do. He got himself in shape, he's worked very hard. He's continued to work hard. He's worked on the dietary aspect of it. He's worked on the skill aspect of it.

"I think sometimes you have to give guys an opportunity before you just jump to the conclusions right away. And we'll continue to monitor his situation. It's up to him to do well, and we'll see what takes place."