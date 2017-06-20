The Los Angeles Angels put reliever Bud Norris on the disabled list on Tuesday because of right knee inflammation.

Thrust into the closer's role because of several Angels injuries, Norris has excelled. He has a 2.43 ERA and 11 saves this year after not posting a single save in the first eight years of his career.

Bud Norris has 11 saves this season for the Angels. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bailey and Huston Street all went down to open the door for Norris, but Bedrosian came off the DL on Saturday.

The Angels recalled right-hander Mike Morin from Triple-A to take Norris' roster spot.