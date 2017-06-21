LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers' home-run parade continued Tuesday night.

Rookie Cody Bellinger stayed on a power tear with a two-run shot in the first inning against the New York Mets. And teammate Corey Seager matched his career-high with three home runs as the Dodgers upped their HR total to nine in the two games against the Mets.

Bellinger now has 10 home runs in a 10-game stretch. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first rookie in Major League Baseball history with 10 home runs in a 10-game span and is the first player to do so since Troy Tulowitzki in 2010.

He also is the second Dodger to accomplish the 10-for-10 feat, joining Shawn Green (2002).

Bellinger, who hit two home runs Monday night against the Mets, leads the NL with 22 home runs. Along with American League HR leader Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, this marks the latest into a season, by date, that both leagues have had a rookie as their outright leader in home runs.

Seager, meanwhile, matched his career-high with the three home runs. He also doubled to match his career-high with four hits, giving him six RBI on the night.

Seager flied out with the bases loaded in the sixth inning in a bid for four home runs.

Tuesday was the fifth multihomer game of his career. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year has 12 home runs on the season.

Overall, the Dodgers have 27 home runs in their last 10 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.