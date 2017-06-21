San Diego Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte is headed to the disabled list with a strained left oblique, manager Andy Green said.

Solarte was removed from the Padres' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in the first inning without batting or taking the field. Green said Solarte injured his oblique before the game on one of his final swings in the batting cage.

"It hurts," Solarte said through an interpreter, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. "It's hurting me right now. I feel like I'm a player who's always played with pain or without pain. I always try to play, I don't leave the game for any reason. This has never happened, but it happened now."

Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte is batting .268 this season with 40 RBIs and 10 home runs. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Padres' clean-up hitter is batting .268 this season with 40 RBIs and 10 home runs.

"I think no matter when it happened (during the season), it was going to be frustrating," Solarte said, according to the newspaper. "But I think especially so (now). I was trying to make some adjustments from the early part of the season. The All-Star Game was coming up. So just a lot of little things, goals I had in mind, things that I wanted to do. But I'm going to try to get back as soon as possible, just to help the team."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.