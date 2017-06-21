Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez says he isn't setting a target date for his return from a herniated disk and is prepared to miss the next month rehabbing the injury.

Gonzalez, who was placed on the disabled list June 13, said he could return to the team in late July.

"This time around, I'm not going to rush," Gonzalez said Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Obviously, I felt fine, but then the more baseball I [played], the more it started to stiffen up. I think slower is better than faster right now, at this point."

Adrian Gonzalez's recovery from a back injury could extend well into July. Harry How/Getty Images

When Gonzalez went to the DL, manager Dave Roberts said he didn't know when the 35-year-old would be back. On Tuesday, Roberts said the team remains hopeful Gonzalez would return before the All-Star break, which begins July 10.

Cody Bellinger has handled first-base duties in Gonzalez's absence. The rookie is off a torrid start to his major league career, leading the National League in home runs with 22. He has 10 homers over his past 10 games.

Gonzalez recently received an epidural to aid in his recovery. He has been on the disabled list twice this season -- his first two DL stints in his 14-year career.

He is batting .255 with one home run and 23 RBIs in 49 games this season. Gonzalez is signed through 2018, when he will earn $21.5 million, the same salary he is earning this season.

