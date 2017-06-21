The Seattle Mariners expect shortstop Jean Segura to be activated from the disabled list and return to their lineup Thursday.

Segura has been on the 10-day DL since suffering a high ankle sprain on June 1. He started a rehab assignment as a designated hitter Monday at Triple-A Tacoma and returned to the field to play shortstop Tuesday.

"He hasn't played in a while," Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters Tuesday, according to The Seattle Times. "High ankle sprain, moving around at shortstop is the biggest issue -- lateral movement sometimes can be a little challenging coming off an ankle sprain.

"But the workouts have been pretty good. I don't think he's at 100 percent, but I think he is getting close, and a couple of games under his belt won't hurt."

Servais acknowledged that Segura likely won't be fully recovered from the injury in time for Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers but also said he would love to have the former All-Star back in the lineup.

"I'd love to see him in our lineup on Thursday, if possible," Servais said. "Understanding he's not going to be at 100 percent, but Jean Segura at 90 percent is a pretty good player, so hopefully we get him back on Thursday."

Segura is batting .341 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 43 games this season.