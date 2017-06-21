Addison Russell's wife has filed for divorce and will not meet with Major League Baseball to discuss the investigation into domestic abuse claims against the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP, the law firm representing Melisa Russell, announced the divorce proceedings in a statement released Wednesday.

MLB began its investigation earlier this month after Melisa Russell, in a post on Instagram, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone she identified as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

Melisa Russell has not publicly commented on the abuse allegation.

"It is her desire to pursue a resolution that is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the parties' son, and which occurs in a swift, amicable and private fashion," the firm's statement said.

Addison Russell has denied abusing his wife, saying in a statement two weeks ago that "any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful."

MLB and the players' union agreed to a new, more rigorous domestic violence policy in 2015. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended 30 games under the policy last season. Mets closer Jeurys Familia, infielder Jose Reyes and Braves outfielder Hector Olivera have also received lengthy suspensions under the policy.