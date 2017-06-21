Freddie Freeman is serious about playing third base, saying that he originally suggested shifting to the hot corner to the Atlanta Braves a few weeks ago.

Editor's Picks Braves' Freeman could play 3B upon DL return The Braves could have a problem when Freddie Freeman returns from the DL, since he and hot-hitting Matt Adams both have primarily played first base in the majors. Atlanta, however, is considering playing Freeman at third base.

Freeman, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of a broken wrist, told reporters Wednesday that his "mindset is to return as a third baseman." He has played his entire career at first base.

Freeman's comments came one day after Braves manager Brian Snitker acknowledged that the organization is considering the move in order to keep hot-hitting first baseman Matt Adams in the lineup regularly.

"I mentioned it and said I'd be willing to move over to third base to accommodate Matt, who's been pretty spectacular for us," Freeman said. "It really happened yesterday when I was walking to the field."

Freeman has not played third base extensively since high school and has not appeared there professionally since 2007, when he played five games at third base as a 17-year-old in the rookie Gulf Coast League.

"I said I'm completely on board with it, want to do it," he said. "We got to keep Matt's bat in the lineup, and I'll do anything to win. So this is what we came to."

Freeman took grounders at third base Wednesday and said he "felt pretty good just moving over to the other side of the field."

Freeman broke his left wrist on May 17 and was expected to miss 10 weeks, prompting the Braves to acquire Adams in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals three days later.

After struggling to secure regular playing time with the Cardinals over the past three years, Adams has been outstanding for the Braves, hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in just 29 games. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound Adams has limited defensive versatility beyond first base but did appear in six games in left field this season for St. Louis.

Freeman recently had his cast removed and hopes to return from the disabled list before the All-Star break. He was off to a torrid start at the plate before his injury, batting .341 with 14 homers and 25 RBIs in 37 games.