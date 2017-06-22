The Oakland Athletics on Thursday designated Stephen Vogt for assignment. The catcher was an All-Star in 2015 and '16 but has struggled this season.

Vogt is hitting .217 with four home runs and 20 RBIs this season. His struggles prompted the A's to move away from him being the primary catcher and instead sharing the job with Josh Phegley.

Vogt, 32, was a counted-on member of the A's lineup before this season, hitting 18 home runs in 2015 and 14 last season.

In Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros, Vogt played left field for the first time since July 2, 2014, at Detroit and had several balls immediately hit his way as Oakland lost a third straight game since an impressive four-game sweep of the New York Yankees over the weekend.

In other moves Thursday, the A's placed rookie third baseman Matt Chapman (left knee infection) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled catcher Bruce Maxwell and first baseman Matt Olson from Triple-A Nashville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.