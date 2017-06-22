Veteran reliever Huston Street, who hasn't pitched in a major league game since July 31 last year, was activated off the disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The right-hander suffered a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his back during spring training. At the time he had been competing to be the team's closer. Street's role in the bullpen is unclear, however, at the moment.

Cam Bedrosian began the season as the team's closer but was sidelined until last weekend with a strained groin. Veteran Bud Norris was filling the team's closer opening until this week, when he went on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.

Street tweeted Thursday it was good to be back.

It's really good to be back @Angels — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) June 22, 2017

He allowed one hit over 1 1/3 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake in a rehab outing on Monday.

Street, a two-time All-Star selection, went 3-2 with a career-worst 6.45 ERA and nine saves during an injury-plagued 2016 season with the Angels. He has 324 saves in 12 big-league seasons.

Los Angeles opened a roster spot by optioning right-hander Mike Morin to the Bees on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.