Six years after trading for Doug Fister in a deal that helped propel the Detroit Tigers to a division title, Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski acquired Fister for Boston on Friday.

Fister, a 33-year-old right-hander, will represent starting-rotation depth for Boston.

He recently opted out of a minor league contract with the Angels after three Triple-A starts. He allowed seven runs on 16 hits and five walks in 15 2/3 innings for Salt Lake City. He also had 10 strikeouts.

Fister went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 2016 for the Houston Astros. His best season came in 2014, when he went 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA for the Washington Nationals.

ESPN's Scott Lauber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.