The Detroit Tigers released veteran reliever Francisco Rodriguez on Friday.

Rodriguez, 35, holds the major league record for saves in a single season (62), set in 2008 while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels.

But this season, he has a 7.82 ERA and is 2-5 with six blown saves. He gave up a grand slam in a 9-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

A 15-year veteran, Rodriguez has 437 saves over stints with the Angels, Mets, Orioles, Brewers and Tigers. He led the league in saves three times (2005, 2006, and 2008) and is a six-time All-Star.

Rodriguez had 44 saves and a 3.24 ERA for the Tigers in 2016. But he lost the closer's job to left-hander Justin Wilson six weeks ago.

The Tigers are responsible for the remainder of Rodriguez's $6 million salary.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez told the Detroit News he was frustrated with his role. He said he deserved the chance to prove he can be the closer and said he couldn't do that in a mop-up role.

He was also critical of the communication by manager Brad Ausmus, saying "To be honest, no one talked to me. No one tells me anything. They never ask my opinion. They never ask me if I am ready to do that or not. It was their decision. Nobody asks me anything."

The Tigers recalled right-handed reliever Bruce Rondon from Triple-A Toledo to take Rodriguez's place on the roster.

The Tigers also placed outfielder Alex Presley on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

