Veteran shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera said Friday that he has requested a trade from the New York Mets, a decision he made after the team asked him to move to second base.

Cabrera had been on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained thumb but was activated Friday. He was playing second base and hitting second in the opener of the team's series at San Francisco.

"Personally, I'm not really happy with that move," Cabrera told reporters before the game, according to MLB.com. "If they have that plan, they should have told me before I came over here. I just told my agent about it. If they have that plan for me, I think it's time to make a move.

"What I saw the last couple of weeks, I don't think they have any plans for me. I told my agent, so we're going to see what happens in the next couple weeks."

Jose Reyes remained at shortstop for New York despite hitting just .193 this season. Regular Mets second baseman Neil Walker is expected to miss several weeks because of a hamstring tear.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said a trade of Cabrera is "easier said than done."

"Even if I were so inclined, I don't know that that's something that he really wishes," Alderson said. "I think that was part of his conversation with you and probably a natural part of it, as I said, it's not really a question of satisfying him or not, it's a practical matter. We'll see what develops with all our players."

Cabrera, 31, entered Friday batting .244 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 49 games.

The Mets hold an $8.5 million team option on him for the 2018 season.