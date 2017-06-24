Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez tore the nail off his right (non-pitching) thumb and also fractured the tip of the bone after catching it in his hotel room door.

The Rangers say his next start is in jeopardy, but he says he won't miss a start.

The injury occurred Thursday night when the team arrived in New York.

"My bullpen is [Saturday] and I'm going to throw it," he said. "And I'm not going to miss a start. As long as I can hold on to my glove and kind of defend myself, I am going to pitch."

Perez said his thumb got caught against the door jam in his room after someone opened the door. A team trainer took Perez to a hospital where the nail was reattached and X-rays showed a small fracture.

Perez's next start is scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland.