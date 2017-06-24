The Tampa Bay Rays will activate catcher Wilson Ramos from the 60-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game after designating catcher Derek Norris for assignment.

The team made the announcement Friday night after Norris went 3-for-3 with a home run in the Rays' 16-5 victory over the Orioles. In 53 games with the Rays this season, Norris batted .201 with 9 homers and 24 RBIs.

Ramos, 29, has yet to play for the Rays since signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal in December, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered in late September with the Nationals.

Ramos is coming off a career year, batting .307 with 22 homers and 80 RBIs in 131 games before suffering the season-ending knee injury.