Oakland Athletics top prospect Franklin Barreto has homered in his major-league debut, blasting a two-run shot Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Athletics recalled Barreto from Triple-A Nashville before Saturday's game in Chicago and placed infielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list. Barreto was a late add to Oakland's lineup at second base in place of Jed Lowrie, who was scratched because of a sprained knee.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Barreto homered in his second at-bat against White Sox starter James Shields, crushing a 400-foot shot over the wall in left-center field to give the A's a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

Barreto was not originally scheduled to start because he was not available for infield drills. A's manager Bob Melvin was asked whether the 21-year-old infielder would remain with Oakland long term.

"Whether he's here for a period of time, I'm not sure about that," Melvin said. "It's nice to get guys here ahead of maybe when there's a lengthier stay involved. At some point in time, he's going to have a long stay here."

Barreto was acquired from Toronto in the Josh Donaldson trade after the 2014 season. He started at second base and batted seventh against the White Sox on Saturday.

Barreto is considered the top prospect in Oakland's farm system and recently was rated No. 56 overall by ESPN's Keith Law in his top 100 prospects rankings. Barreto batted .281 with 8 home runs and 32 RBIs in 68 games with Nashville.

Pinder, playing shortstop, left Friday night's 3-0 win against Chicago in the fifth inning after trying to field Yolmer Sanchez's grounder. Pinder is hitting .234 with 9 home runs and 25 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.