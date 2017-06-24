The Oakland Athletics have called up top shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville, the team announced Saturday.

Barreto, 21, is Oakland's No. 1 prospect and No. 56 overall in on Keith Law's top 100 prospects rankings.

Barreto is hitting .324 over the last 10 games. He has a .282 average with eight home runs in 67 games this season at Triple-A.

Shortstop Chad Pinder, who strained his left hamstring during Friday night's 3-0 win over the White Sox, was placed on the 10-day disabled list in the corresponding move.